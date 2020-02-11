Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > One Million UEFA Tickets to Be Distributed Via Blockchain in 2020

One Million UEFA Tickets to Be Distributed Via Blockchain in 2020

The Cointelegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
One Million UEFA Tickets to Be Distributed Via Blockchain in 2020UEFA will issue over one million electronic tickets via blockchain technology during the 2020 season
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NetCents Technology arranges $1M financing

NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (OTCMKTS:NTTCF), the cryptocurrency payments group, said Monday that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement for up to...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Boharley58

BO RT @XRPcryptowolf: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said they will use a #Blockchain app to distribute over 1 Million tic… 2 minutes ago

Eugen_Tron

Eugen RT @Cointelegraph: Soccer giant UEFA to issue over a million tickets via blockchain in 2020 https://t.co/wAamLY2AzO 5 minutes ago

andresvilarino

Andres Vilariño 1 Million @UEFA #Tickets to Be Distributed Via #Blockchain in 2020 #Crypto #cryptonews #Sports #football… https://t.co/Yian2aIBJu 11 minutes ago

TxMQ_DTG

TxMQ's Disruptive Technology Group One Million UEFA Tickets to Be Distributed Via Blockchain in 2020 #Blockchain #ticketdistribution https://t.co/Idt4KlfvXf 25 minutes ago

gurriersread

Catherine Walsh RT @CitySpells: #NEWS #ReTweet RT @gurriersread: Over one million Euro 2020 tickets to be distributed by mobile phones https://t.co/kmPwNaP… 26 minutes ago

Periodistech

Argenis Serrano (Desarrollo Social) RT @VoiceTokens: One Million UEFA Tickets to Be Distributed Via Blockchain in 2020 https://t.co/FeOjG0nwy2 via @cointelegraph 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.