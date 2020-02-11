One Million UEFA Tickets to Be Distributed Via Blockchain in 2020
|
|
Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
UEFA will issue over one million electronic tickets via blockchain technology during the 2020 season
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
NetCents Technology arranges $1M financingNetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (OTCMKTS:NTTCF), the cryptocurrency payments group, said Monday that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement for up to...
Proactive Investors
You Might Like
Tweets about this