Teemu Sintonen RT @TFMetals: Total Comex gold open interest up over 60,000 contracts (9%) in the past three days while price rose $33(2%). This is due to… 2 minutes ago FatTailedAndHappy RT @The_Money_Geek: Great article looking at the modern disconnect between economic forecasts and risks, and market action. I'm glad I'm n… 3 minutes ago Dakota Financial Discovery Communications Inc. $DISCA Receives $36.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts https://t.co/uaBrnC0yHI 5 minutes ago Zk_Snarkman When I first entered $xtz in 2017 it was just on instinct. The unbelievable ride this community has been thru and t… https://t.co/a50hXAdwCu 22 minutes ago David Jackson R.I.P. Price Discovery (Buy The Dip) https://t.co/FCdORQ2ZYv 26 minutes ago Nucingen RT @DavidBeckworth: Great thread by @dandolfa on why the repo rate spikes last year were not based on 'fundamentals' or price discovery, bu… 29 minutes ago Flatiron Institute RT @FlatironCCA: CCA scientists Megan Bedell (@meg_bedell) and Adrian Price-Whelan (@adrianprw) contributed to the study of a possible star… 34 minutes ago Rob Majteles Market forecasts rely on an 'increasingly toxic cocktail' of promises: "low inflation and low rates forever, an abo… https://t.co/GOANkdjjpc 37 minutes ago