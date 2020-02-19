Uber Reportedly Closing Down Customer Support Office In Los Angeles

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies has shut down a customer support office in downtown Los Angeles without providing advance notice to its staff and also laid off about 80 employees, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday. Uber employees were informed their jobs would be shifted to a customer support office in Manila in order to support the business as it grows, the report said. 👓 View full article

