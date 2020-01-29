Global  

Israeli Banks Should Not Deny Services to Crypto Firms: Attorney General

The Cointelegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Israeli Banks Should Not Deny Services to Crypto Firms: Attorney GeneralIsraeli banks should not deny services to firms involved with crypto, attorney general Avichai Mandelblit said
