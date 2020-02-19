Global  

Julian Assange Allegedly Offered Pardon for Denying Russian Hacking

The Cointelegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Julian Assange Allegedly Offered Pardon for Denying Russian HackingThe WikiLeaks founder’s lawyer claims a U.S. congressman offered a pardon for denying Russian involvement in the DNC leak
News video: Assange Claims Trump Offered A Possible Pardon Over Russian Hacking Issue

Assange Claims Trump Offered A Possible Pardon Over Russian Hacking Issue 00:33

 President Trump allegedly offered Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange a possible pardon.

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

Trump offered Assange pardon if he denied Russian involvement in DNC email leak, lawyer alleges in court

A London court on Wednesday heard claims from Julian Assange’s lawyer that President Trump offered to pardon the WikiLeaks founder if he said Russia was not...
FOXNews.com

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNCBreaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President...
The Next Web


