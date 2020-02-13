Global  

Stock Alert: Avis Budget Climbs 20% On Earnings, Outlook

RTTNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Shares of Car and truck rentals company Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) are climbing more than 19% Thursday morning after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results and a full-year revenue outlook, better than the consensus view. The stock touched a new high of $52.98 and is currently trading at $51.50
