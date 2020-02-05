Global  

U.S. Administration Discusses Plan To Oust Venezuela’s Maduro

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Officials at the Trump Administration are back discussing a plan to oust Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro by potentially persuading people in his ruling party to turn against him and agree to a power-sharing agreement with the Venezuelan opposition, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the talks.    This would be the second U.S. attempt to oust Maduro after a failed attempt last year. However, this time around, the officials in the Trump Administration believe they have better chances of success because the U.S. has stepped…
Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has declared emergency for the country’s oil industry, calling for measures to ensure Venezuela’s energy security,...
OilPrice.com

Maduro says 'not afraid of military combat' in Venezuela

Maduro says 'not afraid of military combat' in VenezuelaCaracas (AFP) Feb 18, 2020 President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he is "not afraid of military combat," accusing his US counterpart Donald Trump of plotting...
Energy Daily


