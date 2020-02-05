U.S. Administration Discusses Plan To Oust Venezuela’s Maduro

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Officials at the Trump Administration are back discussing a plan to oust Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro by potentially persuading people in his ruling party to turn against him and agree to a power-sharing agreement with the Venezuelan opposition, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the talks. This would be the second U.S. attempt to oust Maduro after a failed attempt last year. However, this time around, the officials in the Trump Administration believe they have better chances of success because the U.S. has stepped… 👓 View full article

