Canada Revenue Agency: 2 Ways to Win by TKO Over the 15% OAS Clawback

Pensioners are learning to fight back and limit the effects of the 15% OAS clawback. A diversified portfolio consisting of the Telus stock, Kirkland Lake, and Open Text should deliver gains enough to beat the clawback.

