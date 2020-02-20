Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Canada Revenue Agency: 2 Ways to Win by TKO Over the 15% OAS Clawback

Canada Revenue Agency: 2 Ways to Win by TKO Over the 15% OAS Clawback

Motley Fool Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Pensioners are learning to fight back and limit the effects of the 15% OAS clawback. A diversified portfolio consisting of the Telus stock, Kirkland Lake, and Open Text should deliver gains enough to beat the clawback.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

OAS Clawback: 2 Cunning Ways to Avoid the 15% OAS Tax

The 15% OAS tax is disappointing, but you have two cunning ways around it. Your tax-free earnings from the RioCan stock and Boardwalk stock should likewise...
Motley Fool

Retirees: 3 Ways to Avoid the OAS Clawback in 2020

Canadian retirees have several options at their disposal to avoid the OAS clawback.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.