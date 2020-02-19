Asian Markets Fall As Coronavirus Spreads Beyond China

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Asian stock markets, led by South Korea, are in negative territory on Monday while safe-haven gold rose amid worries about a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases reported outside China and its impact on the global economy. On Sunday, South Korea raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after the number of new coronavirus cases in the country nearly tripled over the weekend. 👓 View full article

