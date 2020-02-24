Global  

Wall Street Might Bleed-out On Corona Fear

RTTNews Monday, 24 February 2020
The new Corona outbreak in Italy and South Korea is adding panic among investors and creating fear about economic growth risks. There are more than 200 cases of corona virus infections reported in Italy and five people were dead. Reports from South Korea talks about more than 800 infections that tripled from the prior week. Iran has reported 12 deaths and is struggling to get testing kits in view of the U.S. ban. The Covid 19 virus infection has claimed more than 2600 lives globally.
