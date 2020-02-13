Global  

SMI Plunges 3.6% As Stocks Tumble On Mounting Virus Concerns

RTTNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
It was a trip down south for Swiss stocks on Monday, as mounting worries about the spread of the dreaded coronavirus outbreak outside china triggered a sell-off across sectors.
