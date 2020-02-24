Energy Stocks Slammed By Coronavirus Hysteria

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Energy stocks had a rough start of the week on Monday, as the newfound panic sets in about just how far the coronavirus will reach and how devastating the effects of the virus will be on the global economy. So far, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 2,600, with 77,262 infected. On Monday, the coronavirus reared its ugly head in Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Oman, bringing the total number of Middle Eastern countries that have incidence of the infection to nine. Iran already has reported nine deaths due to the coronavirus.… 👓 View full article

