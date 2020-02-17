Global  

Gold Price Rises Quickly as Bitcoin Keeps Struggling

The Merkle Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Gold Price Rises Quickly as Bitcoin Keeps StrugglingWhen it comes to financial markets, there is always some trend taking shape. As stock market prices struggle a bit, the gold price is on track to surpass $1,700 again. When the price of gold rises, interesting things tend to happen.  Gold Price Continues to Rise For traders and speculators, this is often a prominent sign. Gold prices tend to rise when there is genuine financial trouble brewing. The coronavirus outbreak will likely be a catalyst of this renewed interest in gold bullion. As a result, the gold price hit its highest value in the past seven years. A surge

