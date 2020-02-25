Global  

Bank of Canada Won't Issue Its Own Crypto Unless Libra Succeeds: Deputy Governor

Bank of Canada Won’t Issue Its Own Crypto Unless Libra Succeeds: Deputy Governor

Coindesk Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada does not see the need to create a central bank digital currency unless a competitor – like Libra – starts dethroning the existing fiat.
