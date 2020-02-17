Global  

Thai Stock Market Likely To Head South Again

RTTNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,440-point plateau but it figures to open under pressure again on Wednesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Little Movement Expected For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand...
RTTNews Also reported by •Motley Foolbizjournals

Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open Lower

The Thai stock market moved emphatically lower again on Monday, one session after it had halted the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35...
RTTNews


