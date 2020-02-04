Kraken’s Dan Held Expects the Bitcoin Price to Surpass $100,000

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A bearish cryptocurrency market tends to make people wonder about the future Bitcoin price. For some, it seems that reaching $100,000 is still very plausible. It has not been an easy week for Bitcoin price watchers. A Six-Digit Bitcoin Price Remains Possible Those in search of an uptrend have been sorely disappointed. If anything, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has shifted gears in the wrong direction. With the current price approaching the mid-9350 range, there is still no real support in sight. Despite this ongoing onslaught, some people remain hopeful for the future. One of those people is Kraken’s Dan Held.



