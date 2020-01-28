Global  

Stock Alert: Sellas Life Sciences Up 50% On Positive Result Of Leukemia Drug

RTTNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Shares of Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) surged nearly 50% on Wednesday morning after the clinical stage pharma company focused on cancer treatment announced positive trial results of a leukemia drug.
