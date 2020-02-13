Global  

FTSE 100 Falls On Virus Worries

RTTNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
U.K. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as two more patients tested positive for coronavirus in England, bringing total number of U.K. cases to 15.
