Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Asian Markets Tumble As Coronavirus Fears Intensify

Asian Markets Tumble As Coronavirus Fears Intensify

RTTNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are tumbling on Friday after U.S. stocks plunged into correction territory overnight amid fears over the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally. The number of coronavirus infections in South Korea has risen to more than 2,000, while Japan has asked all schools nationwide to close from Monday. Nigeria has confirmed the country's first case of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Economic fallout from coronavirus worries

Economic fallout from coronavirus worries 02:08

 Financial analyst Dennis Brewster joined 10News to discuss the economic fallout in U.S. markets over coronavirus fears.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Traveling Affected by Coronavirus [Video]Traveling Affected by Coronavirus

Fears of the coronavirus has forced many to scrap plans of traveling abroad.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:38Published

Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears [Video]Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest single-day drop in the market's history on Thursday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Markets latest news: Asian markets plunge over coronavirus fears – live updates


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •RTTNewsUSATODAY.comThe CointelegraphFrance 24News24Bangkok Post

Asian Markets Mostly Lower After Wall Street Extends Sell-off

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street amid continued fears that the coronavirus outbreak could...
RTTNews Also reported by •Bangkok PostNew Zealand HeraldReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.