ASX share market infected: Down 10% this week, 3% today

Motley Fool Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The ASX share market fell 10% this week due to fears about the coronavirus, it dropped over 3% today alone.

The post ASX share market infected: Down 10% this week, 3% today appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
