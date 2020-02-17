Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Everything Wrong With Bernie Sanders' Social Security Plan

Everything Wrong With Bernie Sanders' Social Security Plan

Motley Fool Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Sanders' ambitious overhaul of Social Security offers intrigue, but it overlooks a number of ongoing demographic changes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Bros Dox Daily Beast Reporter

Bernie Bros Dox Daily Beast Reporter 00:36

 Bernie Sanders supporters have doxxed a Daily Beast reporter. On Monday night, a story broke about a now-former Michigan field director for the Sanders campaign. The Sanders campaign worker sent many tweets mocking and degrading other candidates. The article led to the staffer being fired. Bernie...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election [Video]Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien talked about Russia and Sen. Bernie Sanders. He said Russia would like to see Sanders elected president because he’d cut military..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

London's latest kebab restaurant has opened - on board a double decker bus [Video]London's latest kebab restaurant has opened - on board a double decker bus

London's latest kebab restaurant has opened - on a double decker bus.Tucking into a doner on board a London bus normally brings groans from fellow passengers, but it's positively encouraged at Last..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Tweets about this

MARIELinBOSTON

🆘Mariel in Boston🌊 RT @NewYorker: A crowd of 1100 people gathered at a South Carolina rally for Bernie Sanders. “He is standing up against everything that has… 1 hour ago

oriana_banana

Oriana America will have to choose between a corrupt, divisive, right-wing populist, who scorns the rule of law and the co… https://t.co/YMy3d835YS 3 hours ago

kyle_erney

Kyle (B)erney @Analisa_Swan @neeratanden With respect.Everything you just said is as wrong as Bernie having a 15% ceiling and no… https://t.co/6Nz6U9ZJNx 3 hours ago

wfrpgm

andrew rittgers @DaVonTooMuch Go to 538. Take a look at the polling. See which states Bernie is either tied with trump(wisconsin)… https://t.co/lF2xWBLahi 4 hours ago

nuuska

Nelson Kaarisade RT @filsdeproust: ”choose .. between a corrupt, divisive, right-wing populist, who scorns the rule of law and the constitution, and a sanct… 4 hours ago

SohrabF

Sohrab Fadai “A corrupt, right-wing populist, who scorns the rule of law and the constitution, and a sanctimonious, left-wing po… https://t.co/iRIbwePBio 5 hours ago

lisabe65

Lisa Resists 🆘️ @JasonOverstreet @ewarren My kids are 25 and 21. Both are voting for Bernie. I've told them their records, everythi… https://t.co/qpVHbkuUKV 8 hours ago

SaveOurForests_

Yūgee the Pixie🧚‍♀️♥️🌍Need Yūgen 幽玄 in Humanity. @Jansant @naamanzhou @JamColley Bernie Sanders is the solution to everything that is wrong with the USA and thus re… https://t.co/ijOMxUAXaJ 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.