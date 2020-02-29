Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement

Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement

The Merkle Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO EndorsementPlenty of celebrities have openly endorsed initial coin offering in 2016 and 2017. It was a matter of time until that type of behavior would have negative repercussions.  Steven Seagal is one of the multiple celebrities paid to promote an ICO.  Steven Seagal Pays a Hefty Price At the time, there was no pressure by the SEC for such projects. Years later, Seagal came under scrutiny of the SEC for his association with an initial coin offering endorsement. His endorsement pertains to Bitcoiin2Gen, an ICO which never amounted to much. Steven Seagal hinted on social media to not miss out

The post Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

webnowcompany

webnow #BTC Plenty of celebrities have openly endorsed initial coin offering in 2016 and 2017. It was a matter of time unt… https://t.co/VBKIuCqVLf 4 minutes ago

bitlyfool

BitlyFool.com Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement - https://t.co/R6VWwhKLK1 https://t.co/9qZg5vV6mc 15 minutes ago

GigaBitcoin

GigaɃitcoin Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement https://t.co/tQHvPpxwlH 19 minutes ago

___CryptoNews

฿ittrail Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement https://t.co/fFrhoXDWZh #Bitcoiin2Gen #ICO… https://t.co/oxt7qTFTyn 24 minutes ago

My_CryptoNews

mycrypto news News via @RssBit: Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement https://t.co/K5uWdHA0Bm https://t.co/2RTHVB5Ee7 46 minutes ago

thecryptokeepr

TheCryptoKeepers Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement >>@ https://t.co/MNRibbdiQA || $btc $eth $ltc $xrp $vet https://t.co/fZQoqQ3F4V 46 minutes ago

BitnewsL

BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement https://t.co/8C0euwLL7D 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.