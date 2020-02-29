Steven Seagal Pays up $330,000 Following his ICO Endorsement Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Plenty of celebrities have openly endorsed initial coin offering in 2016 and 2017. It was a matter of time until that type of behavior would have negative repercussions. Steven Seagal is one of the multiple celebrities paid to promote an ICO. Steven Seagal Pays a Hefty Price At the time, there was no pressure by the SEC for such projects. Years later, Seagal came under scrutiny of the SEC for his association with an initial coin offering endorsement. His endorsement pertains to Bitcoiin2Gen, an ICO which never amounted to much. Steven Seagal hinted on social media to not miss out



