Canadians: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

Motley Fool Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The stock market rout has provided solid opportunities to add top dividend stocks like Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX:MIC) at a discount.
Market Crash: Canada's Best Dividend Stocks Are Becoming Cheap

Here is why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is one of the best dividend stocks to buy amid this market crash.
2 Steady Dividend Stocks for Fast Growth

Killam Apartment REIT stock and Parkland Fuel Stock are two dividend stocks that pack fantastic growth potential.
