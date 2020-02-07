Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Can you expect an RBA interest rate cut tomorrow?

Can you expect an RBA interest rate cut tomorrow?

Motley Fool Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The market is expecting the RBA to cut rates tomorrow. This is how ASX shares will be affected by a drop in the cash rate to a new record low

The post Can you expect an RBA interest rate cut tomorrow? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Pick The Best Savings Account For Your Situation [Video]How To Pick The Best Savings Account For Your Situation

The question that stops most people from opening a savings account isn't "Should I open one?" Rather, it's "Which one should I open?" According to Business Insider, the right savings account is one..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published

Fed Flags Coronavirus as Risk to Economy - Is a Rate Cut Coming? [Video]Fed Flags Coronavirus as Risk to Economy - Is a Rate Cut Coming?

It mentioned it following its last rate meeting, and reinforced the same message to Congress on Friday: The coronavirus could have a material impact on growth.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirus

Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirusThe Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it had cut its official interest rate by quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent, saying the coronavirus outbreak...
New Zealand Herald

3 ASX shares that could benefit from an RBA rate cut

Find out what an RBA interest rate cut would mean for your portfolio and which ASX shares could be in the buy zone after today's meeting. The post 3 ASX...
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.