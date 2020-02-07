The market is expecting the RBA to cut rates tomorrow. This is how ASX shares will be affected by a drop in the cash rate to a new record low The post Can you expect an RBA interest rate cut tomorrow? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How To Pick The Best Savings Account For Your Situation The question that stops most people from opening a savings account isn't "Should I open one?" Rather, it's "Which one should I open?" According to Business Insider, the right savings account is one.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:44Published 2 days ago Fed Flags Coronavirus as Risk to Economy - Is a Rate Cut Coming? It mentioned it following its last rate meeting, and reinforced the same message to Congress on Friday: The coronavirus could have a material impact on growth. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:55Published on February 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirus The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it had cut its official interest rate by quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent, saying the coronavirus outbreak...

New Zealand Herald 11 hours ago



3 ASX shares that could benefit from an RBA rate cut Find out what an RBA interest rate cut would mean for your portfolio and which ASX shares could be in the buy zone after today's meeting. The post 3 ASX...

Motley Fool 17 hours ago





Tweets about this