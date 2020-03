Are Oil Majors Facing A Terminal Decline?

ExxonMobil saw its share price nosedive by roughly 15 percent in the past week, one in a series of oil companies that finds itself in a freefall. Four other oil majors – Chevron, BP, Shell and Total – also declined sharply, dragged down by the worst weekly loss for oil prices in more than four years. But the problems for the oil majors run much deeper than the coronavirus, and their share price declines have been underway for quite some time. The majors find themselves facing a complex set of problems, with no clear way out. Oil demand…



Recent related videos from verified sources Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55Published 49 minutes ago CBD Oil Massages On The Rise CBS4's Frances Wang reports on the rising popularity of CBD oil massages. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:37Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources OPEC Failure Leads To Oil Price Crash U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark crude oil futures are down more than 6% on Friday after Russia said it will not agree to steeper oil...

OilPrice.com 3 days ago



The Risk For Oil Is Shifting To The Upside The oil price slide that prompted several weeks of oil contract selling amo­ng hedge funds could be coming to a close, according to the latest data on hedge...

OilPrice.com 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this