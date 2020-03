Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The volatility continued for the Thai stock market , which has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau and it's looking at another red light again on Monday.