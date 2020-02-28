Forget Gold! I’d Invest in Dividend Stocks Today to Make a Million

Here’s why now could be the right time to avoid gold and buy undervalued income shares.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Buy Alert: This Gold Stock Is About to Become a Dividend Stock! Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL)(NYSE:KL) is one of my favourite gold stocks of all time. Investors could win big again in 2020.

Motley Fool 5 days ago



Ximen Mining buys more ground near its Kenville gold mine project Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) has bought more claims near its Kenville gold mine project in British Columbia. The Kenville mine reportedly...

Proactive Investors 5 days ago





Tweets about this