Apple Settles Old iPhone Throttling Lawsuit; Could Pay Up To $500 Million

Motley Fool Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Late last week Apple reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its move to slow down the performance of older iPhones.
If you have an iPhone 6 or 7, Apple owes you some cash

Apple has settled a class-action lawsuit over iPhone throttling, agreeing to pay up to $500 million to consumers.
PC World

Apple Agrees to Pay Up to $500 Million to Settle Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Secretly Throttling' Older iPhones

Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a long-running class action lawsuit in the United States that accused the company of "secretly throttling"...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business InsiderThe WrapReuters India

