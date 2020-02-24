Indonesia Stock Market May Finally Stop The Bleeding

The Indonesia stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now...

Netflix shares are on the rise, in spite of the coronavirus fears that are rocking the broader stock market (NFLX) · Netflix stock is on the rise, even as the broader stock market slides amid growing fears of the coronavirus. · Shares of the company are up about 5% this...

Business Insider 4 days ago



