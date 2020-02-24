Global  

Indonesia Stock Market May Finally Stop The Bleeding

RTTNews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, plunging almost 620 points or 11 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,360-point plateau although it figures to have bottomed out ahead of Tuesday's trade.
 Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

