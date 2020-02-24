Global  

Rebound Predicted For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 60 points or 4.3 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,335-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green on Tuesday.
 Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the..

The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in...
The Thai stock market on Friday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand...
