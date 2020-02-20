Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirus

Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirus

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirusThe Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it had cut its official interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent, saying the coronavirus outbreak was having a significant effect on the economy.Financial markets...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

China cuts rates to lift virus-battered economy [Video]China cuts rates to lift virus-battered economy

China has cut rates to help an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but with growth forecast to slump many investors bet there's more stimulus to come. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

RBA cuts interest rates to record low

The Reserve Bank of Australia this afternoon cut the cash rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.5%. The post RBA cuts interest rates to record low...
Motley Fool

Australia Lowers Rate To Combat Risks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia's central bank lowered its key interest rate by a quarter-point to a new record low, on Tuesday, as risks to the economy from global coronavirus...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Osinski_Finance

Nathan Osinski The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.50%… https://t.co/AobEttaaai 1 minute ago

ambulatus

Ambulatus RT @FinancialReview: Just in: the Reserve Bank of Australia has cut the official cash rate by 0.25 percentage points. https://t.co/9rNjLZRS… 7 minutes ago

GreatIndoor

Great Indoor Designs RT @realestate_au: The Reserve Bank of Australia has today opted to cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to an all-time record low… 14 minutes ago

austbondlover

MrT RT @AlanEdw58236339: Coronavirus crisis sees RBA slash interest rates to new low of 0.5pc https://t.co/TJDGr51SUZ via @ABCNews Way to go du… 17 minutes ago

AnkitaAnalyst

Ankita Analyst #Forex - #Aussie #Dollar Climbs After #RBA Cuts Official Cash Rate The #Australian dollar climbed against its U.S.… https://t.co/IPQcMG8xBi 21 minutes ago

08wildchild05

himanshi rawat RT @Amdalleq: RBA cuts rates to new record low to shield economy from coronavirus fallout The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut official i… 25 minutes ago

AlphaTraining1

Craig Holme Rate Cuts will stimulate our Economy and are welcomed, but to boost our #RealEmploymentLevels we need to revitalise… https://t.co/cWNLrTRZvg 28 minutes ago

Graphenes1

Graphenes Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates Tuesday in response to #COVID19 epidemic. The RBA lowered its benchmar… https://t.co/StivYwDUtz 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.