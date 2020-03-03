Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration

Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration

Coindesk Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Binance has launched a direct channel integration with Istanbul-based Akbank, allowing users to deposit Turkish lira to their exchange accounts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BitcoinFNews

Bitcoin Feed News Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration https://t.co/WhhCkaskNN https://t.co/eMu8YyEfpD 30 seconds ago

__Earn__Crypto

Crypto news Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration https://t.co/r0GbWHnsAS 1 minute ago

bitbrokersinc

BitBrokers Inc Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration #bitcoin https://t.co/mWvRWQ4Iss 6 minutes ago

thedailyfintech

The Daily Fintech Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration https://t.co/X6Ltf5fvUO 9 minutes ago

seantabatabai

Sean Tabatabai Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration https://t.co/7BDHZsI5Uq 10 minutes ago

Zoe_Digitalmrkt

Zoe Harcourt Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration https://t.co/NWE7tOKluM 11 minutes ago

bitsites

Bit-Sites.com New Tumblr post: "Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration"… https://t.co/Dh2u6jnQE8 11 minutes ago

bitcoinmate

Bitcoin Mate (BTC News) 3DwTsiaH4TJ2d1LPdApBNAkYiPfmW3WmJf Binance Lets Turkish Customers Directly Deposit Fiat With Bank Integration… https://t.co/3vRczf7DSq 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.