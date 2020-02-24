Apple Launches 'She Creates' To Celebrate International Women's Day

To mark International Women's Day on March 8, Apple is celebrating the achievements of women throughout this month by holding women-inspired special sessions at its stores. Apple stores around the world will host a series of over 5,000 "Today at Apple" sessions titled "She Creates". These sessions will occur between March 1 and 31.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Barbie creates Dina Asher-Smith doll ahead of International Women's Day Barbie has created a doll in the likeness of British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, highlighting her achievements in order to inspire girls ahead of International Women's Day. Gold medallist Asher-Smith is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published 16 hours ago Half of American women face gender discrimination nearly every day Sixty-three percent of Americans believe there will always be gender discrimination in the U.S., according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their opinions on gender.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge kicking off on International Women’s Day Apple Watch Activity Challenges are continuing with the next challenge set to kick off on March 8th. The challenge is meant to encourage Apple Watch customers to...

9to5Mac 1 week ago



Apple celebrates International Women's Day with 'She Creates' sessions Apple encourages female creativity and creation with a new series of "Today at Apple" sessions taking place throughout March.

AppleInsider 1 week ago





Tweets about this