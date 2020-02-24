Global  

Apple Launches 'She Creates' To Celebrate International Women's Day

RTTNews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
To mark International Women's Day on March 8, Apple is celebrating the achievements of women throughout this month by holding women-inspired special sessions at its stores. Apple stores around the world will host a series of over 5,000 "Today at Apple" sessions titled "She Creates". These sessions will occur between March 1 and 31.
News video: Women’s History Podcasts That Will Make You Feel Empowered & Inspired

Women’s History Podcasts That Will Make You Feel Empowered & Inspired 01:01

 Being informed about how the women before us paved the way is one of the ways to continue to push the movement forward, and there are quite a few podcasts focused on women’s history you can listen to to celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8. Buzz60’s Johana...

Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge kicking off on International Women’s Day

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are continuing with the next challenge set to kick off on March 8th. The challenge is meant to encourage Apple Watch customers to...
9to5Mac

Apple celebrates International Women's Day with 'She Creates' sessions

Apple encourages female creativity and creation with a new series of "Today at Apple" sessions taking place throughout March.
AppleInsider


