Apple Launches 'She Creates' To Celebrate International Women's Day
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () To mark International Women's Day on March 8, Apple is celebrating the achievements of women throughout this month by holding women-inspired special sessions at its stores. Apple stores around the world will host a series of over 5,000 "Today at Apple" sessions titled "She Creates". These sessions will occur between March 1 and 31.
