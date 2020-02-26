Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Unipec, the oil trading unit of Asia’s largest refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, has sent its London staff to work from home after an employee showed coronavirus-like symptoms, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. Unipec’s staff working in London were “asked to stay home until more is known as a precaution,” the source told Reuters. The London office of Unipec has around 70 employees, including 11 traders, according to Bloomberg, which quotes a Companies…
