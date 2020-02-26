Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare

Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare

OilPrice.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Unipec, the oil trading unit of Asia’s largest refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, has sent its London staff to work from home after an employee showed coronavirus-like symptoms, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.    Unipec’s staff working in London were “asked to stay home until more is known as a precaution,” the source told Reuters.   The London office of Unipec has around 70 employees, including 11 traders, according to Bloomberg, which quotes a Companies…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories 00:48

 Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister, along with police swooped on the home of Yupares Ngothirach in the capital Bangkok at around 11am...

Recent related videos from verified sources

London store sees empty shelves as locals stock up on essentials [Video]London store sees empty shelves as locals stock up on essentials

A Morrisons store in Wood Green, north London run low on supply of certain items as Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears heighten in the UK. Video footage from 3 p.m.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears [Video]Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears

A majority of Google's staff in its Ireland office have been told to work from home as coronavirus fears continue to mount after an employee reported flu-like symptoms.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Can March Box Office Survive the Coronavirus Scare in the US?

March will be a busy month for the box office as Disney, Paramount and Lionsgate prepare to send out major films like the Pixar animated film “Onward,” a...
The Wrap

Oil Giant Sends London Staff Home Over Coronavirus Fears

U.S. oil supermajor Chevron has told its 300 staff in its London office to work from home after an employee reported flu symptoms after returning from a trip,...
OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

baystreet_ca

Baystreet.ca Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/LkEDtV9Etr https://t.co/VSfYq4YaFF 1 hour ago

analystic60

Observer ~ what's pump prices in your your town? https://t.co/Omqq7Dkupk 3 hours ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/nSXYukBsfo 4 hours ago

rbclouston

RBClouston #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 Oil firms, Unipec & Chevron, 'work from home' in London, after employees show coronav… https://t.co/ezbY6vODZx 10 hours ago

zagglest

Zutly RT @OG_Advisors: Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/Os5INc16TW https://t.co/jaYokPDXgv 15 hours ago

WakeUpCanada1

WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On #Coronavirus Scare | https://t.co/Bu88ywugqG https://t.co/G0nc3cQakG #oilprice 15 hours ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/Os5INc16TW https://t.co/jaYokPDXgv 15 hours ago

BostonStratInt

BSI Energy Ventures Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/wnwB9setga 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.