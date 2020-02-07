Global  

SMI Ends On Firm Note As Stocks Rally On Fed Rate Cut Move

RTTNews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Switzerland stock market ended sharply higher on Tuesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut to counter the likely economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Jim Cramer: The Rate Cut Shows That the Fed is 'Very Concerned'

Jim Cramer: The Rate Cut Shows That the Fed is 'Very Concerned' 01:11

 Jim Cramer weighs in on what the emergency rate cut means for the markets.

Was the Fed's Emergency Rate Cut Irresponsible? [Video]Was the Fed's Emergency Rate Cut Irresponsible?

Let's take a look at the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut.

Fed Flags Coronavirus as Risk to Economy - Is a Rate Cut Coming? [Video]Fed Flags Coronavirus as Risk to Economy - Is a Rate Cut Coming?

It mentioned it following its last rate meeting, and reinforced the same message to Congress on Friday: The coronavirus could have a material impact on growth.

European Stocks Close On High Note After Fed Cuts Interest Rate

European markets ended on a firm note on Tuesday, buoyed by an emergency rate cut announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and on hopes other major central...
RTTNews

