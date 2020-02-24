Lower Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

Global  

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday halted the seven-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 620 points or 11 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,520-point plateau although it figures to open in the red again on Wednesday.
