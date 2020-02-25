Global  

Win Streak Likely To End For China Stock Market

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 110 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,990-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.
