Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Malaysia Bourse

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 40 points or 2.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,480-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Wednesday.
