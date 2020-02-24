North Korea may Have to Forfeit 113 Cryptocurrency Accounts
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () The involvement of North Korea in cryptocurrency has always been subject to speculation. A new report seems to indicate that the US wants to gain control of all digital assets tied to this country. Various countries around the world are subject to sanctions. The Role of North Korea in Bitcoin These sanctions are imposed for a wide variety of reasons, including financial wrongdoings or other crimes. In the case of North Korea, it is not difficult to see why these sanctions are put in place. Bypassing and evading these rules has been a popular practice in certain regions. Over the
The post North Korea may Have to Forfeit 113 Cryptocurrency Accounts appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
Two Chinese nationals helped North Korea launder $100 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen by state-sponsored hackers, according to the Department of Justice.... engadget Also reported by •Reuters •The Next Web
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile. The launch on Monday came two days North... Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver Post •Reuters
Tweets about this
GigaɃitcoin North Korea may Have to Forfeit 113 Cryptocurrency Accounts https://t.co/b0f1cKdhB3 47 seconds ago