India’s top court overturns banking ban on cryptocurrencies

FT.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Decision paves way for a trading revival but nascent industry still faces obstacles
India's top court quashes RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

India's Supreme Court overturned on Wednesday a central bank ban forbidding lenders to facilitate banking transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges and traders,...
Reuters

India's top court strikes down RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

India's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to allow banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning a ban on such dealings by...
Reuters

