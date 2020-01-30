Global  

How could the coronavirus impact on ASX retail shares?

Concerns over coronavirus have sparked a run on the Aussie supermarkets, but which other ASX retail shares could be impacted by the outbreak?

Virus fears, earnings sap European shares [Video]Virus fears, earnings sap European shares

European shares followed Asia lower on Thursday as fears mounted over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Coronavirus impact: DFW Airport considers altering retail leases

Retail locations in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport's international terminal are feeling the impact of the coronavirus. Several high-end shops in...
Australia activates emergency coronavirus plan, what does it mean for ASX shares?

Australia has activated its emergency coronavirus plan, what does this mean for the country and ASX shares? The post Australia activates emergency coronavirus...
