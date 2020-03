China Stock Market Has Strong Lead For Thursday

The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 130 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,010-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Thursday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday. The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987. A.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:08Published 1 day ago North Texan Spends Thousands Preparing For Coronavirus Spread, Says It's 'An Insurance Policy Against Chaos' Empty store shelves, medical supply shortages and a declining stock market are all signs of what could be a coronavirus panic spreading to North Texas. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:20Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stock market poised for strong opening following worst day since the financial crisis U.S. stock futures and oil prices recovered Tuesday, a day after the broader stock market suffered its worst day since the financial crisis.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago



China Stock Market May Take Further Damage The China stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 190 points or 6.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now...

RTTNews 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this