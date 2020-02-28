China Stock Market Has Strong Lead For Thursday

Global  

The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 130 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,010-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Thursday.
Stock market poised for strong opening following worst day since the financial crisis

U.S. stock futures and oil prices recovered Tuesday, a day after the broader stock market suffered its worst day since the financial crisis.
USATODAY.com

China Stock Market May Take Further Damage

The China stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 190 points or 6.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now...
RTTNews

