Thai Stock Market May Crack Resistance At 1,400 Points

RTTNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 40 points or 3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,380-point plateau and it's got another green light for Thursday's trade.
