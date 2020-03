Most cannabis companies are grappling with huge losses. However, IIPR is well poised to beat the market in 2020 as it benefits from expanding margins, top-line growth, and robust cash flows. The post Forget Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED): Buy This Cannabis Stock Instead! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Marijuana May Accelerate the Growth of Cancer, Study Says Marijuana May Accelerate the Growth of Cancer, Study Says A new study conducted at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has found that daily marijuana use can be deadly. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:14Published on January 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Univo Pharmaceuticals Signs MOU With Canopy Growth Israeli medical cannabis company Univo Pharmaceuticals has signed a memorandum of understanding or OU with Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC,...

RTTNews 3 days ago



Buds & Duds: Cannabis stocks begin to improve after dreadful market Monday Cannabis stocks made modest gains on Tuesday, making back some ground after a disastrous Monday for North American markets across the board. The North American...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago





Tweets about this