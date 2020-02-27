Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy

Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy

OilPrice.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
In this year’s edition of his letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett had one more success story to share: the story of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which this year celebrates 20 years under Berkshire ownership. The clients of the utility also have reason to celebrate: they are paying a lot less for electricity than, say, people in California, and they have been promised frozen rates until 2028. The secret behind the rate freeze and the low prices? Wind power. “The extraordinary differential between our rates and theirs…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

3 Super Tips From Warren Buffett to Follow in a Market Crash

Investors should heed the advice of investing legends like Warren Buffett as they navigate a shaky market.
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HOPE4THE_FUTURE

Big AL Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy | https://t.co/vb6CNI7TfU https://t.co/3Svprz1V5V #oilprice 7 hours ago

RenovablesCPCOL

Energías Renovables 🇨🇴 Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy | https://t.co/76ZpU7t4DT https://t.co/mYqnyIBKwU #oilprice 9 hours ago

HernanPorrasM

Hernán Porras Molina Warren Buffett&rsquo;s Secret For Super Cheap Energy https://t.co/cbETwaDs1w https://t.co/eIupHals9w 9 hours ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy https://t.co/YTseCO0OAY https://t.co/HCWvXnwuUP 10 hours ago

NassifAlean

Salomon ben David Alean Nasiff RT @OilandEnergy: Warren Buffett’s wind turbines have helped the state of Iowa reach energy independence and has brought down costs for con… 11 hours ago

BostonStratInt

BSI Energy Ventures Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy https://t.co/YzxVxKp5jY 12 hours ago

OilandEnergy

OilPrice.com Warren Buffett’s wind turbines have helped the state of Iowa reach energy independence and has brought down costs f… https://t.co/EdPNzOTgkX 12 hours ago

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy" https://t.co/JP2oPMr2KO 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.