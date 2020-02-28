Global  

Napier Port expects slowdown in log exports after coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Napier Port expects slowdown in log exports after coronavirus outbreakNapier Port said it expects to see a slowdown in log exports through the port because of the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the forestry sector's biggest market - China.The company - which is heavily dependent on the forestry...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port 06:29

 Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper...

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown [Video]NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown

NASA and European Space Agency satellites monitored nitrogen dioxide levels over China from January 1-20 and February 10-25 in 2020. Researchers believe the dramatic decline is the result of the..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Coronavirus Outbreak Causing Business Downturn In Bay Area [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Causing Business Downturn In Bay Area

Jackie Ward reports on impact coronavirus is having on shipping from China at the Port of Oakland (2-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grapes of wrath for winemakers as coronavirus hits exports to China

Harvest is underway in Victoria's vineyards to pick grapes for the next vintage, however winemakers are bracing themselves for a drop in sales as the coronavirus...
The Age Also reported by •CTV NewsFrance 24Reutersbizjournals

Dubai's Emirates Group sees slowdown due to coronavirus - document

Dubai's Emirates Group has seen a "measurable slowdown" in business due to the coronavirus outbreak and has asked staff to take paid and unpaid leave, according...
Reuters India

