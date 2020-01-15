Quicken Loans CEO: Don't expect mortgage rates below 3%



Recent related videos from verified sources Quicken Loans CEO says Dan Gilbert is back at the office & 'doing very well' Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert is back at the office and could make a public appearance soon, CEO Jay Farner said on Wednesday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:24Published on January 15, 2020 Quicken Loans CEO says Dan Gilbert is back at the office & 'doing very well' Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert is back at the office and could make a public appearance soon, CEO Jay Farner said on Wednesday. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:24Published on January 15, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this