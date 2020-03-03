Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) and Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) stocks could be further pressured by the recent Bank of Canada interest rate cut. The post Top Canadian Stocks To Avoid on the BOC Interest Rate Cut appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Recent related news from verified sources These Bank Stocks Could Do Well in a Falling Rate Environment Banks with lots of interest-bearing deposits and fixed-rate loans tend to fare much better when interest rates decline.

