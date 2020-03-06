To panic or not to panic? A Foolish approach to the coronavirus and share market investing

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal...
A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..