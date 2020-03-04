Global  

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Funding Measure

Motley Fool Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The emergency appropriation was ratified with wide bipartisan support in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
News video: President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Measure

President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Measure 01:01

 Funds will be used to address the virus on a national and international level.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak

Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak· *President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping emergency package to combat the coronavirus.* · *The move injected billions into government efforts to...
Business Insider

Bipartisan Negotiators Reach Deal For Roughly $8 Billion For Coronavirus Response

House and Senate leaders agreed on an emergency funding bill totaling about $8 billion to address the coronavirus outbreak. The bipartisan measure could pass...
NPR


